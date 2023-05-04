Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $138.31 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

