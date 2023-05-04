Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $201.50

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 201.50 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 203.61 ($2.54), with a volume of 626306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.50 ($2.57).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.31) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.00) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of £368.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,454.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Central Asia Metals Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 14,285.71%.

In other news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,493.25). In related news, insider Mike Armitage acquired 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001.60 ($24,989.51). Also, insider Mike Prentis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,493.25). 7.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Central Asia Metals

(Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.