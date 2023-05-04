Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Issues Earnings Results

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $31.53. 298,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CERE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,070 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,999,000 after acquiring an additional 861,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after acquiring an additional 304,798 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,505,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 112,212 shares during the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

