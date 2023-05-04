CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $70.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.15.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

