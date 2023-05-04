Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF) Insider Heather Smith Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF – Get Rating) insider Heather Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.17 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,690.00 ($40,854.30).

Challenger Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Get Challenger alerts:

Challenger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 20th. This is an increase from Challenger’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. Challenger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

About Challenger

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.