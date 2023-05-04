Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $321,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,015,307.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
NYSE ANET traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,039,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,477. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
