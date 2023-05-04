Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 2,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $321,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,015,307.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,039,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,477. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 409.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,393,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,475 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.10.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.