Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Cut to $127.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.09.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.54. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,490,000. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,967,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.