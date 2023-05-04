Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-8.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34-2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.09.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.54. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

