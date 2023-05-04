Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.00 million-$605.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.70-$8.30 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.12. 517,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,716. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average of $127.54. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12,980.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.