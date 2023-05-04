Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 159,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,069. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Katherine Oliver acquired 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $285,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

