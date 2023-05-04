Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance
Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.72. 150,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,942. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.85. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse
In other news, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.
About Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.
Featured Stories
