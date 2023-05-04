Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Chefs' Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.72. 150,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,942. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.85. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs' Warehouse

In other news, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

About Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Featured Stories

