Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), reports. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Chegg updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Stock Up 12.0 %

NYSE:CHGG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,442,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,285. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Chegg has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Chegg

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.