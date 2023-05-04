Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Chesapeake Energy has a payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 282,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.95. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

