Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Raises Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Chesapeake Utilities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Chesapeake Utilities has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

NYSE CPK traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.19. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total value of $317,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $265,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $652,950 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

