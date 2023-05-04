Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is C2C Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.4% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.89. 2,029,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average is $171.72. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $297.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.