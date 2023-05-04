Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $45,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $2,689,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 209,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,593,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,866,000 after purchasing an additional 325,150 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 44,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $156.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

