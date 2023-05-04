China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $2.60 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

About China Natural Resources

See Also

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

