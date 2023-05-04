China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $2.60 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.
About China Natural Resources
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.