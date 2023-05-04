Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $218.79

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.79 and traded as high as $223.09. Christian Dior shares last traded at $223.09, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Christian Dior Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.76.

Christian Dior Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5602 per share. This is a boost from Christian Dior’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

