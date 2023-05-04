Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 625,743 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 323,297 shares.The stock last traded at $10.14 and had previously closed at $10.15.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,588,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after buying an additional 212,321 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 2.9% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the third quarter worth $118,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 661.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 53,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 46,190 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp VI

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

