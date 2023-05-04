Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62.

CHUY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

