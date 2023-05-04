Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62.

Chuy’s Trading Up 0.3 %

CHUY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 84,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Featured Articles

