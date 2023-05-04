CIBC Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.16.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.65. The company had a trading volume of 327,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,910. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.22. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.25 and a 12-month high of C$15.14.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

