CIBC Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.16.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.65. The company had a trading volume of 327,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,910. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.22. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.25 and a 12-month high of C$15.14.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

