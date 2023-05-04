Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Cut by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $457.94. The stock had a trading volume of 121,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,052. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.88.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

