Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,248,000 after buying an additional 407,992 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,398,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,599,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,961,000 after purchasing an additional 303,172 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.63. 4,595,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,239,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

