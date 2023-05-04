Citizens Business Bank Acquires New Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 59,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter.

FPEI traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.49. 409,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,108. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

