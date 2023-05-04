Citizens Business Bank Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Citizens Business Bank lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $185.49. 416,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

