Citizens Business Bank Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

LYB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 397,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,412. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

