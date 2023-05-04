Citizens Business Bank Has $4.07 Million Stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Citizens Business Bank raised its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank owned about 3.82% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FCAL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,962. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 million, a PE ratio of 129.55 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 326.32%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

