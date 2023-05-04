Citizens Business Bank Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,103,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $243,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,437,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,254,266. The company has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

