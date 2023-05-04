Citizens Business Bank Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Citizens Business Bank cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,480. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.57. The company has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 917.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $9,009,592. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

