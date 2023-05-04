Citizens Business Bank Sells 325 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amgen by 26,465.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,754,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.60. The company had a trading volume of 593,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,220. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.