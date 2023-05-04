Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) fell 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.85. 2,739,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 7,104,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,841 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,311 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.