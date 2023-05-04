City Office REIT (CIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect City Office REIT to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CIO opened at $5.51 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $220.07 million, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City Office REIT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in City Office REIT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in City Office REIT by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.