Claire Poll Sells 80,376 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) General Counsel Claire Poll sold 80,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $207,370.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,979,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,982.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 311,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,336. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

VRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.