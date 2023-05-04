Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.69

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 11459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMTG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 51.56, a current ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.34%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

