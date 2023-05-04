Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Clarus has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $321.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.69. Clarus has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $29.32.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Clarus had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. Research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 65.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

