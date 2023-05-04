Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COKE. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $590.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $405.03 and a twelve month high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $13.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading

