Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$82.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCA. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 40,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total value of C$2,642,825.03. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$63.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.89. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$60.00 and a 52 week high of C$107.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.11 by C$0.08. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of C$736.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.8106996 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also

