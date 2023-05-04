Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $105.44 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

