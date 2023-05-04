Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Sabrina Simmons Sells 982 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.98. 429,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth $45,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

