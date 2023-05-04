Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. Comcast has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $3,891,165.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,717,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,864,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Comcast by 11.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 68,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 461,917 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 73,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

