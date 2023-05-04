Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717,704 shares in the company, valued at $48,864,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

