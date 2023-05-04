Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,729,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $3,891,165.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717,704 shares in the company, valued at $48,864,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,939,418 shares of company stock worth $8,724,369. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

