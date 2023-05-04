Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 86,498 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,498 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $23,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

