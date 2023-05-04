Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $23,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Corning Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,971 shares of company stock worth $2,537,613. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.