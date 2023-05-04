Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.65–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.40 billion.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE CYH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. 1,359,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,411. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

CYH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Stories

