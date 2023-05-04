Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,500 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 698,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $264,668.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,834,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,372 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,294,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,170,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after purchasing an additional 621,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $61.24 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.12, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.97.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.73 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Articles

