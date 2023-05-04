Comparing Generac (NYSE:GNRC) & Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY)

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) and Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Generac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies 5.53% 66.31% 1.85% Generac 8.75% 23.82% 10.54%

Volatility & Risk

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generac has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 26.16 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Generac $4.56 billion 1.48 $399.50 million $5.44 20.04

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Generac’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Generac has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clean Energy Technologies and Generac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Generac 4 9 13 0 2.35

Generac has a consensus target price of $192.88, suggesting a potential upside of 76.90%. Given Generac’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Generac is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Generac shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Generac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Generac beats Clean Energy Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The CETY Europe segment offers services to European countries. The Manufacturing and Engineering segment consists of the electronics manufacturing business. The company was founded by Kambiz Mahdi and Reza Zarif in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

