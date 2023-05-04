Comparing UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) & BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UMeWorld and BlackBerry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackBerry 0 4 0 0 2.00

BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $5.05, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Given BlackBerry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

42.4% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UMeWorld and BlackBerry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A BlackBerry $656.00 million 3.88 -$734.00 million ($1.38) -3.17

UMeWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry.

Risk and Volatility

UMeWorld has a beta of -1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A BlackBerry -111.89% -10.91% -6.15%

Summary

UMeWorld beats BlackBerry on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is a health and wellness company, which engages in the sales and marketing of DAG (Diacylglycerol) cooking oils and nutritional supplements. Its principal product is DAGola DAG Cooking and Salad Oil which is clinically shown to help in the fight against body fat and promotes lowering of serum triglycerides and uric acid levels. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

