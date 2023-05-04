Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 7.5%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 217,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,719,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Compass Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $984.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

