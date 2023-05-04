Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up to $19.96

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.96, but opened at $21.71. Confluent shares last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 990,508 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,480,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,401,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,480,663.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,576 shares of company stock worth $21,492,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.