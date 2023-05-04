Confluent’s (CFLT) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at VNET Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFLT. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Up 16.4 %

Confluent stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,276,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,587. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,480,663.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 53,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,480,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,576 shares of company stock worth $21,492,871 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.